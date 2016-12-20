    Kensho Stats

    These stocks could be the ones that take the Dow to 25,000 in the Trump economy

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City.
    As investors obsess over the Dow Jones industrial average 20,000 milestone, let's turn our focus to the future and try to find the stocks that will take the Dow to 25,000.

    Using a hedge fund analytics tool, we found the stocks that should thrive under the macroeconomic environment developing right now with Donald Trump set to take the presidency.

    We entered these emerging economic factors into the Kensho system: 1) GDP growth of 3 percent or more 2) inflation growth of 1.5 percent or faster 3) 10-year Treasury yield above 2.5 percent. Kensho found nine periods of time of varying lengths going back to 1983 when all three of those conditions were met.

    The Dow posted an average return of 14 percent during those periods of stronger growth, faster inflation and higher rates, according to Kensho. Here were the best-performing Dow stocks during those periods.


