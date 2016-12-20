Traders look for opportunities as Dow inches toward 20K

Dow inches towards 20K: Sit out or jump in? Tuesday, 20 Dec 2016 | 5:00 PM ET | 04:53

The "Fast Money" traders debated which lagging Dow components they thought would be the best bets as the index inches toward the 20,000 level.

Between when the Dow was trading at the 10,000 level and now, Pfizer, Merck, General Electric, Verizon and Cisco lagged the broader index.

Trader Steve Grasso said Verizon is interesting and that "Apple's run is over." He argued that most people don't have a compelling reason to buy multiple products in Apple's ecosystem anymore. Grasso said that people generally do most of their computing on their smartphones now.

Trader Tim Seymour said he would be interested in Nike, which he believes has underperformed the index even though the business is "as strong as it has ever been."

Grasso disagreed and said investors should sell pops in Nike shares.