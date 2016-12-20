TripAdvisor shares surged as much as 7 percent Tuesday after the travel site announced a deal with Expedia to add some of its hotel inventory to TripAdvisor's instant booking platform.

The stock ended its day 5 percent higher.

The company's instant booking feature enables users to click and initiate a hotel reservation immediately, via the hotel or online travel agent. Currently the service features more than 70 hotel chains, including: Best Western, La Quinta Inns & Suites, Marriott, Starwood, Wyndham and more.

TripAdvisor's senior vice president of global sales, Robin Ingle, said Expedia's inventory will complement TripAdvisor's existing offerings, helping users shop for "a great deal on a hotel."

Some analysts were skeptical of the news' impact on the stock, suggesting the Expedia deal was expected and not "a game changer."

Jake Fuller, analyst at Guggenheim, said in a note that while "adding another high converting (instant booking) partner may be a modest positive," signing Expedia "does not significantly improve instant booking." On the other hand, last year's addition of Priceline to instant booking "brought broad coverage and quality content."

Although TripAdvisor shares gained after the announcement, Fuller said the firm would not expect the Expedia deal to have a material financial impact and continues to see 2017 consensus expectations for TripAdvisor as too high.

Scott Devitt, analyst at Stifel, reiterated the "hold" rating on the stock in a note Tuesday, saying the firm expects investors "will remain concerned about the company fundamentals until there is clear evidence that instant book is gaining traction across multiple devices and geographies."

Conversely, Piper Jaffray's Michael Olson maintained TripAdvisor's "overweight" rating and $70 price target, saying he expects the deal to lead to higher hotel-shopper monetization and create stronger long-term economics for the company.

Even with Tuesday's gains, TripAdvisor shares have fallen 42 percent this year.

