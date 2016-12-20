US Treasurys resume sell-off; investors unfazed by geopolitical tension

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Tuesday, continuing a sharp post-election sell-off, as investors remained unfazed by geopolitical tension.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.5616 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.149 percent.



On Monday, Treasury yields ticked lower amid news that the Russian ambassador to Turkey died after being shot by a gunman at an art gallery in the Turkish capital.



There are no major U.S. economic data releases scheduled for Tuesday.



In stocks, meanwhile the Dow Jones industrial average came with 13 points of breaking above the elusive 20,000 mark.