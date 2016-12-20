    Bonds

    US Treasurys resume sell-off; investors unfazed by geopolitical tension

    Traders in the 10-year bond options pit at the Chicago Board of Trade signal orders.
    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Tuesday, continuing a sharp post-election sell-off, as investors remained unfazed by geopolitical tension.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.5616 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.149 percent.

    On Monday, Treasury yields ticked lower amid news that the Russian ambassador to Turkey died after being shot by a gunman at an art gallery in the Turkish capital.

    There are no major U.S. economic data releases scheduled for Tuesday.

    In stocks, meanwhile the Dow Jones industrial average came with 13 points of breaking above the elusive 20,000 mark.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.31 a barrel on Tuesday, up 0.71 percent, while U.S. WTI crude settled at $52.23 a barrel, up 0.21 percent.

    Oil prices were fairly muted as investors appeared to be unwinding positions in advance of the holiday season and in preparation for a new calendar year.

