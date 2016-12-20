When 4 of 5 ‘Shark Tank’ investors passed, this is what won Kevin O'Leary

"The value of your company if you are a supplier to a single customer is not that exciting," said O'Leary. Other sharks felt that while the bags were fun to look at, there wasn't enough demand for personalized wrapping paper.

O'Leary didn't disagree. "It's a small, niche, crazy chicken deal," he said. "That's the only deal and if you don't want it, I am okay."

The two founders, both from Glendale Heights, IL, were not interested in giving away half their company. They had gone into the shark tank looking for $150,000 investment in exchange for 10 percent of their business. So they pushed back.