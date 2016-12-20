When 4 of 5 ‘Shark Tank’ investors passed, this is what won Kevin O'Leary

On a recent episode of ABC's hit reality show "Shark Tank," investors Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner all walked away from the negotiating table, leaving only Kevin O'Leary. And O'Leary's opening bid to entrepreneurs Charlie Williams and Brad Boskovic was low.
The investor also known as Mr. Wonderful offered the two founders of the personalized wrapping paper start-up DigiWrap $150,000 for 50 percent equity in their company.
Bags made by DigiWrap retail for $8.50 and are sold through a third-party retailer, Zazzle. Tissue paper is sold direct to consumer, starting at $10.99 a sheet.