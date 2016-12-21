10 must-have apps for your new Android phone

Apple's devices might get more of the spotlight, but when it comes to market share, there's no denying Android's dominance.

In the third quarter of this year, Android phones made up 84.3 percent of the worldwide smartphone market, according to IDC. They offer a variety of style choices and prices and a much greater ability for users to customize their experience.

They're also loaded with several software options that aren't available to iOS users. And if you're beginning the process of loading up your new Android phone with apps, here are a few that are definitely worth considering.