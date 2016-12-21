12 books to read in 2017 if you want to get rich

2. "Business Adventures" by John Brooks

Rich people tend to believe starting a business is the fastest way to make money. This read, endorsed by self-made billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, will teach you just how to do that ... but not the way a conventional business book does.

"Unlike a lot of today's business writers, Brooks didn't boil his work down into pat how-to lessons or simplistic explanations for success (How many times have you read that some company is taking off because they give their employees free lunch?)" Gates explains. "You won't find any listicles in his work. Brooks wrote long articles that frame an issue, explore it in depth, introduce a few compelling characters, and show how things went for them."

Don't let the 1969 publication date throw you off. While a lot has changed in the business world since the 1960's, the fundamentals of building a strong business have not, Gates writes, adding, "Brooks's deeper insights about business are just as relevant today as they were back then."