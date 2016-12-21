Yelp is a very popular online site where consumers post ratings based on their personal experience of retail stores, restaurants and service providers. The simplicity of the site is that if you see that 200 people had been to a particular restaurant and each had a very good experience, there's a good chance that you will have a favorable experience, as well.

However, for five very good reasons, Yelp doesn't work well when you're selecting a financial services professional.

1. The search function fails to screen adequately: For instance, when "financial planner" was recently used as the search term in my own city, the results included two tax preparers, one bank, three insurance agents, three individuals who sell investments and only one certified financial planning professional. When the tax preparers were called, neither did financial planning; nor did the bank.