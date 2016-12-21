After-hours buzz: BBBY, MU, MLHR & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Wednesday:

Bed Bath & Beyond shares tumbled more than 5 percent in extended-trade Wednesday after the retailer posted quarterly earnings and revenue that missed analysts' expectations. The company posted fiscal third-quarter earnings of 85 cents a share, 13 cents below what analysts' predicted. Revenue came in at $2.96 billion, missing expectations for $3.01 billion, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters.

Comparable sales were also down 1.4 percent in the third quarter, compared to a decrease of 0.4 percent in the same period last year.

Shares of Micron Technology jumped more than 9 percent Wednesday after the bell, following the memory-chip maker reported its first rise in quarterly revenue in nearly two years. Micron posted fiscal first-quarter earnings of 32 cents a share on revenue of $3.97 billion. Analysts expected 28 cents a share on revenue of $3.98 billion, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters. Micron CEO Mark Durcan said a positive market, driven by favorable demand and limited industry supply, aided in the results for the quarter.

Herman Miller shares fall 6 percent in after hours trade Wednesday after the furniture maker said sales in its fiscal second quarter fell 0.5 percent. The company posted earnings of 54 cents per share on revenue of $578 million.

Brian Walker, CEO of Herman Miller, said even though North America sales were below expectations this quarter, the company delivered strong organic sales growth in specific businesses. Despite the earnings upset, Herman Miller shares have increased 24 percent since the beginning of the year.

Shares of Boeing inched higher in extended trading Wednesday after President-elect Donald Trump met with the company's chief executive and CEO of Lockheed Martin. After the meeting with Trump, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the Air Force One will cost less than $4.2 billion. Trump had previously complained that the price of plane was too expensive. Lockheed Martin shares were slightly lower in after hours trade.