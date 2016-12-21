As market rallies, retail investors shouldn't make drastic moves, financial advisor says

While retail investors may want to sell their soaring stocks to buy bonds, or sell their bonds to buy into the market rally, they shouldn't make any drastic moves, one financial advisor warned Wednesday.
"I still think it's very important that people stick to their asset allocation that is equal to what their risk tolerance is and their time in their life, and to not make drastic changes because of a rally like this," said Cathy Curtis, founder of Curtis Financial Planning and a member of the CNBC Digital Financial Advisor Council.
The market has been hitting new all-time highs since President-elect Donald Trump's victory Nov. 8, with the Dow Jones industrial average now hovering under 20,000.