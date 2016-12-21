Asia stocks stutter amid thinner pre-holiday trade

Asian shares lost ground on Thursday amid thinner pre-holiday trade, after the Dow failed to reach the 20,000 mark overnight.

Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 closed down 0.09 percent or 16.82 points at 19,427.67, while in South Korea, the Kospi ended down 0.11 percent or 2.23 points at 2,035.73.

The Constitutional Court of Korea will begin its first hearings on the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, who is accused of letting a close friend meddle in state affairs and wield insider influence for personal gain.

Chinese shares were mixed: the Shanghai composite closed up 0.09 percent or 2.73 points at 3,140.15 while the Shenzhen composite ended 0.133 percent or 2.66 points at 1,993.37. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng was down 0.82 percent by 3 pm local time.

"Markets have slipped into a holiday trading mood, with equities and major currencies hovering in recent ranges," said Chang Wei Liang, FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, in a note on Thursday.