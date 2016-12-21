Bill Gates lists the 5 obsessives he found most inspiring in 2016

Bill Gates will be the first person to admit he was a software fanatic. In fact, he credits his obsession for helping him rise to the top.



"When I was in my 20's and early 30's, I was fanatical about software," Gates writes on his blog.



"By 'fanatical,'" Gates writes, "I mean that I was so focused on my vision of putting a computer on every desk and in every home, that I gave up a normal existence."



Getting into work early, staying late and working hard impressed his colleagues. While many people his age were thinking about marriage or travel, he focused on innovating.



Now he spends time learning from other "fanatics," who are disrupting their respective fields. On his blog, he writes about his five favorite fanatics of 2016.





5. Ken Caldeira

