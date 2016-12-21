The blockbuster movies of 2016 that you've probably never heard of

"Captain America: Civil War", "Finding Dory" and "Zootopia". All three grossed more than a billion dollars each in the global box office this year, yet despite their international success, they weren't always the number one favorite in some nations.

While Hollywood blockbusters usually take the crown for highest grossing movies every year, locally produced films often have a way of winning over the natives, and this year was no exception.



From the highest grossing movies in China and South Korea, to the hotly-awaited releases in the U.K., the U.S. and India; CNBC takes a look at some of the top performing movies in international markets during 2016.



All box office figures provided by Box Office Mojo, unless stated otherwise.

