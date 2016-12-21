Cramer preps for a major Costco comeback   

While Costco has been a solid long-term performer, Jim Cramer couldn't deny that until recently, 2016 was a terrible year for the stock.

However, since the election the stock has been on fire, rallying nearly $20, and Cramer thinks the rally is just getting started.

"Costco seems poised for a major turnaround in its same-store sales, and when you throw in the potential for higher membership fees and a possible special dividend, this stock gets too attractive to ignore," the "Mad Money" host said.

Costco's stock peaked at $169 in August, but then went into a downward spiral, hitting $142 before the election. Cramer attributed this to the general negative broader retail environment, but some of it was also company specific.

Investors were worried about a slowdown in same-store sales, thanks to gasoline deflation, and Costco's credit card transition to Visa from American Express.

However, if President-elect Donald Trump can pass the tax reform on his agenda, then Cramer thinks Costco's 34 percent tax rate could go a lot lower.