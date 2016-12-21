Cramer Remix: If you think you missed the Trump rally, here's what you need to know

Cramer also used data to do a sanity check and make sure the market isn't moving too far, too fast based on the promises from Trump.

"Promises that need to come true, or else we are in for a serious correction during the first quarter of 2017," Cramer said.

Looking at existing home sales and the fact that Home Depot's stock didn't take off from the strong home sales, Cramer determined that Home Depot's stock needs to be put on the radar screen as the Dow bounces around 20,000.

Cramer was also pleasantly surprised by the commentary on Darden and Carnival's conference calls. The lone dark spot in the market for Cramer was athletic wear, after Nike reported mixed numbers and Finish Line disappointed with a miss.

With the landscape changing for pipeline operators recently, Cramer made a bold call for investors to circle back to these stocks.

"With oil prices back in the $50s and U.S. production set to rise dramatically next year, it is time to circle back to the pipeline plays, and right now my favorite one is Magellan Midstream Partners," Cramer said.

For ages, Cramer has advised investors to stay on the sidelines for pipelines, which act as a toll road for oil and gas transportation. When energy prices fell, many players encountered less use, a loss of pricing power and eventually many companies had to cut their dividends, which eliminated the exact yield that make many master limited partnerships (MLPs) so attractive to investors.

Suddenly, the playing field has changed for MLPs. First, Donald Trump won the election, and it looks to Cramer that the president-elect will be very pro-petroleum and pro-pipeline.



"Needless to say, this is a tectonic shift versus the Obama administration, which has been a lot more focused on fighting climate change and protecting the environment," Cramer said.

