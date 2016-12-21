Cramer Remix: If you think you missed the Trump rally, here's what you need to know

Cramer also recommended the two largest payroll processors in America, ADP and Paychex, as quintessential Trump stocks. Both companies could benefit from Trump's policies that could ignite hiring and they both benefit from higher interest rates.
Paychex reported earnings on Wednesday, and while it delivered a penny earnings beat with slightly weaker than expected revenues and maintained guidance for 2017, the stock quickly sold off, and rebounded by the end of the day.
This was an indication to Cramer that big buyers are looking to own the stock. He spoke with Paychex CEO Marty Mucci, who confirmed that while some regulation will always be there, he expects large change in the next two years.
"When there is change, especially the amount of change I think we are going to see under the Trump administration, clients are going to need someone like Paychex … to help them through what is changing and when is it happening and what do they need to do," Mucci said.
While Costco has been a solid long-term performer, Cramer couldn't deny that until recently, 2016 was a terrible year for the stock. However, since the election the stock has been on fire, rallying nearly $20, and Cramer thinks the rally is just getting started.
"Costco seems poised for a major turnaround in its same-store sales, and when you throw in the potential for higher membership fees and a possible special dividend, this stock gets too attractive to ignore," Cramer said.
In the Lightning Round, Cramer gave his take on a few stocks from callers:
AK Steel: "AK Steel has had a big move. The only steel company we are recommending is Nucor because Nucor has great fundamentals. Already preannounced the downside keeps going higher."
CST Brands: "CST is being acquired by Couche-Tard, so you're not going to be able to make any money on that. May I suggest Marathon Petroleum, MPC."