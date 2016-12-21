Cramer's lightning round: The one REIT I will strongly recommend

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on stocks at rapid speed:



AK Steel: "AK Steel has had a big move. The only steel company we are recommending is Nucor because Nucor has great fundamentals. Already preannounced the downside keeps going higher."

CST Brands: "CST is being acquired by Couche-Tard, so you're not going to be able to make any money on that. May I suggest Marathon Petroleum, MPC."

Senior Housing Properties: "Too risky, don't like that particular segment of the real estate investment trust market. Let's be very careful. Federal Realty is the only one really right now of REITs that I am going to get behind very strongly here."

Westar Energy: "What can I say, continue it. You've got a very smart idea, you continue to invest more in it [with dividend reinvestments]. The yield is not that great right here, but I like it. Let's not do anything."

Rio Tinto: "Rio Tinto has had such a big move. Vale has had such a big move. BHP has had such a big move. I actually would prefer Freeport to any of these, FCX, I think that's a better do."

EOG Resources: "EOG is still going higher. EOG, Pioneer, Cimarex — they're all good."

Mattel: "I like Mattel. I like what they're doing with Salesforce. They know their customers and the 5 percent yield I think seems OK."