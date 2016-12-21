Despite protectionism fears, people will want to continue trading wine worldwide: CEO

Should winemakers be concerned about trade? Wednesday, 21 Dec 2016 | 3:55 AM ET | 04:19

Following the shock outcomes from events like Brexit and the U.S. election, concerns over a rise in protectionist measures is putting businesses around the globe on edge.



However, while this risk factor is set to cause a stir in 2017, winemakers and merchants believe trade in this industry will continue, despite the anti-globalization rhetoric emerging.

"In simple terms, I think people are still going to carry on drinking," Dan Jago, CEO of Berry Bros. & Rudd, told CNBC.

Around 99 percent of all the wine that Britons consume is imported, Jago said, when commenting on the U.K. market, adding the remaining one percent is English sparkling wine, which is growing quickly as well as its exports.

"There are challenges around things like taxation, which is quite a hard challenge for this market," he added.

"(However), for us it's a really interesting time. We need to see. People will continue to want to trade wine around the world."