‘Moana’ sails at the box office, but faces choppy waters navigating to ‘Frozen’s’ success

The opening weekend of Disney's "Moana" approached "Frozen's" success, but to mimic Anna'sand Elsa's success in the toy aisle, Moana will see some rough waters ahead.

The company's newest animated film has garnered more than $161.9 million domestically and more than $118.4 million internationally since its opening four weeks ago.

Earning an estimated $81.1 million for its Thanksgiving opening, the film, which features a female Pacific Islander, fell shy of the $93.6 million five-day opening that "Frozen" earned in 2013. "Moana" pulled in about $55.5 million from Friday through Sunday, helping Disney secure all top eight spots in the ranking of three-day Thanksgiving debuts of all time.



The film is the feather in the cap of Walt Disney Animation Studios, which has cemented itself as a powerhouse in the animation business over the past 10 years. However, a film's box office success may not always translate into toy sales.

Some movies translate into better toys than others, said Jim Silver, CEO of TTPM, an online toy review site, told CNBC.

Silver points to Pixar's "Finding Nemo" as a high-grossing box office film that did not deliver the same kind of sales when it came to toys. "Nemo" raked in just under $1 billion in 2003. By comparison, "Cars," which earned just over $462 million worldwide in 2006, had much greater success at retail.

Silver estimates that "Cars" toys sales were 25-times greater than the "Finding Nemo" toy line, despite the box office gap, and more than 50-times greater in the first two years after its release.

"'Cars' is a perfect play pattern," Silver said, noting that kids were able to mimic the events of the film easily with the raceable Matchbox cars sold at retail. "Whereas 'Finding Nemo,' the whole thing is underwater and how do you play with it? So you have to look at every movie and see how well it plays out."

Similar issues arose with films like "Ratatouille," "A Bugs Life" and "Monsters University," according to Silver. The films did well at the box office, but not quite as well at retail.