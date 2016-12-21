Wall Street has been rallying in anticipation of full-bore fiscal stimulus likely emanating form the in-coming Trump Administration.

The stock market is banking on massive tax cuts, de-regulation, infrastructure building and increased defense spending, all of which could, or should, give a sharp boost to an already accelerating economy.

That appears to be the message the market is sending as it jumps to record levels and as Dow 20,000 is fast becoming a reality.

However, there is a need to examine what could derail another big leg in what I have long-described as a "secular," or long-term bull market in stocks.

There are a variety of risks to this aging bull market run, from economic to political to geo-political issues that could suddenly appear on the event horizon.

The least likely, and most hoped for by opponents of President-elect Trump, is the possibility that the president, unconcerned by a wide variety of conflicts, somehow, violates the "Emoluments Clause" of the Constitution.

That clause prohibits government officials, and presumably the president, from accepting gifts from foreign governments that would compromise his oath to put the good of the American people before their, or his, own interests.

It is a risk to a Trump presidency, but at the moment, it appears to be the smallest among the many risks going forward.

Former House Speaker, and Trump supporter, Newt Gingrich, has gone so far as to suggest Congress exempt the first billionaire president from any conflict of interest rules.

With a GOP majority in the House and Senate, it would appear their first order of business would NOT be to drive a Republican president from office.