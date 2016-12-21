Early movers: NKE, FDX, AMGN, TWTR, MSFT, AMZN & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Nike — Nike reported quarterly profit of 50 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents a share. The athletic apparel and footwear company's revenue was also above Street expectations. Nike's results were helped by strong results in Europe and China, as well as lower costs.

FedEx — FedEx missed estimates by 10 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $2.80 per share. Revenue did come in very slightly ahead of forecasts. FedEx profits expanded from a year ago, thanks in part to higher volume, but profit margins were lower than a year ago.

Amgen — Amgen raised its quarterly dividend by 15 percent to $1.15 per share. The biotech company's dividend will be paid on March 8 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 15.

Twitter — Twitter's Chief Technology Officer Adam Messinger is leaving the company after five years. The former Oracle vice president had served as CTO since March of 2013.

Microsoft — Microsoft was awarded a $927 million information technology support contract by the Department of Defense.

Amazon.com — Amazon was hit by a strike at its German warehouses in a dispute over pay and working conditions. The strike is scheduled to run until Dec. 24. Germany represents Amazon's second largest market after the U.S., and the company employs 11,000 full-time warehouse workers, as well as thousands of seasonal employees.

Coca-Cola — The company bought Anheuser-Busch InBev's 54.5 percent stake in Africa's largest Coca-Cola bottler for $3.15 billion. The deal represented the last condition the beer brewer needed to fulfill as part of its purchase of rival SABMiller.

Invensense — Invensense agreed to be bought by Japanese electronics company TDK for $1.33 billion. Invensense is a U.S.-based chipmaker that is a key supplier for Apple and Samsung.

Stanley Black & Decker — The tool maker sold the majority of its mechanical security businesses to Swiss security firm Dormakaba for $725 million in cash.

Pandora — Pandora Chief Operating Officer Sara Clemens is leaving the online music company, following a short transition period. That comes amid ongoing buyout rumors involving SiriusXM.

GoPro — The high definition camera maker set aside another $7 million to cover layoffs and other expenses related to its restructuring. GoPro had said in November that it planned to cut 15 percent of its workforce.

Procter & Gamble — The consumer products giant was cut to "hold" from "buy" at Stifel Nicolaus, which pointed to the potential negative effects of a strong dollar, as well as possible cost inflation.

Monster Beverage — The beverage maker was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Jefferies. The firm said although investors should be selective within the beverage sector, U.S.-centric companies like Monster will benefit from tax reform and will avoid most of the effects of the stronger dollar.

Winnebago — The recreational vehicle maker reported quarterly profit of 42 cents per share, 11 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. Winnebago's quarter was driven by strength in its towable products segment.

Accenture — The consulting firm beat estimates by nine cents a share, with quarterly profit of $1.58 per share. Revenue fell shy of estimates, however, and Accenture also cut its fiscal 2017 outlook due to a stronger negative effect from a rising U.S. dollar.

Finish Line — The athletic footwear and apparel retailer posted a bigger-than-expected loss and lower-than-expected revenue, in a quarter the company called "disappointing." It cited a shortfall in apparel and accessory sales, which outweighed footwear improvements.