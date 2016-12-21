European markets close lower; BMPS down 12%

Looking at specific stocks, Actelion ended close to the top of the pan-European index, jumping more than 6 percent. After the close of European trade, the Swiss biotech company said it was in exclusive talks with U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson.

Mediaset outperformed most of its European peers. Its shares were 2.8 percent higher as the French media giant Vivendi said earlier this week that it intended to extend its share in the Italian company until the 30 percent threshold.

Spain's Banco Popular announced on Wednesday after the European close that its board had unanimously proposed Emilio Saracho as chairman and agreed to hold an extraordinary meeting in February in order for its shareholders to vote on the proposal. Its shares were the worst performing of the pan-European index on Wednesday and closed down 5.8 percent.

Shares of the German carmaker Volkswagen closed higher on Wednesday. The company has confirmed that it will spend an additional $1 billion to settle claims in the U.S. over the emissions test scandal.

German authorities continued searching for a suspect who drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 49 on Monday afternoon.

In Turkey, six people have been detained as authorities investigate the assassination of the Russian ambassador to the country on Monday evening.