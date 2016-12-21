Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg shares the New Year's resolution she actually kept in 2016

Mark Zuckerberg is famous for setting impressive, even intimidating, New Year's resolutions. Last year, for example, he decided to build an artificial intelligence assistant to run his home, like Jarvis of "Iron Man."

His fellow Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg says that she often sets New Year's resolutions only to be done with them by February, at the latest.

But not this year. "This is the first year I have ever kept a New Year's resolution," she says, speaking with Zuckerberg in a Facebook Live event today.