Leadership

Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg shares the New Year's resolution she actually kept in 2016

Mark Zuckerberg is famous for setting impressive, even intimidating, New Year's resolutions. Last year, for example, he decided to build an artificial intelligence assistant to run his home, like Jarvis of "Iron Man."

His fellow Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg says that she often sets New Year's resolutions only to be done with them by February, at the latest.

But not this year. "This is the first year I have ever kept a New Year's resolution," she says, speaking with Zuckerberg in a Facebook Live event today.

In 2016, Sandberg decided that she would write down three moments of joy each day in a notebook.

She differentiated joy from gratitude. She does that, too, but she made a specific, distinct effort to record moments of joy.

"Just to notice the times when things were good," says Sandberg. "And I have kept it all year in this little notebook that a friend of mine gave me."

Sandberg's commitment to appreciating and recognizing positive moments is particularly poignant given that she lost her husband, Dave Goldberg, unexpectedly in 2015.

Sandberg is the author of "Lean In" and board chair of the related women's empowerment project LeanIn.org.

Sheryl Sandberg delivers compelling speech at UC Berkeley   
