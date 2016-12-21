Former Google career coach shares a visual trick for figuring out what you want to do with your life

If you want 2017 to be an exciting year, design it that way.



That's the advice of former Google career coach and job strategist Jenny Blake, who has helped more than 1,000 people with their work lives.



She recommends creating a "mind map," a visual diagram of your interests and goals. Drawing one doesn't take that long and could help you figure out the next project, hobby or career change that will make the new year happier and more successful, Blake says.



"My favorite way to brainstorm creatively whether it's about values or setting goals for the new year is through mind maps," Blake tells CNBC.