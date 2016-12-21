How an ex-banker and his artist brother turned funny videos into a multimillion-dollar business

Since then, the company has raised $17.9 million in funding and hired 70 employees, with hundreds of artists under contract. JibJab has a million subscribers to its personalized e-card service, cards that often involve stop-action photography and can cost as much as $100,000 for one card. The company has expanded into messaging, emojis, and now a television program called "Ask the StoryBots."
Gregg said they've been successful because they've always tried to identify and exploit new channels of communication. But the brothers also insist on doing things their way. For example, JibJab spent millions of dollars of its own money producing "Ask the StoryBots" without knowing whether anyone would buy it.
"We did the dumbest thing that anyone could ever do in Hollywood, and that was finance your own show," Gregg said. "We knew we'd sell it."
They did. To Netflix. On YouTube, StoryBots videos have more than 300 million views.
Last year JibJab revenues were "well over" $20 million. Next, the brothers are thinking of expanding into augmented reality, where characters pop up in an environment along the lines of "Pokemon Go" ("without kids running into the street").
It's been a long road to success, but worth it. "When I was in investment banking ... I was passionate about what I was doing," said Gregg. "But when I look back, there were a lot of people who were 35 and looked 85 and had lots of money but no time."
They've turned down many opportunities along the way, opportunities that might have made them bigger faster, but the brothers have no regrets.
"Our job is to make people laugh," said Evan. "We get to make stuff that we love, no one really gets to tell us what to do, and hopefully we bring a little happiness into the world."