How an ex-banker and his artist brother turned funny videos into a multimillion-dollar business

Gregg and Evan Spiridellis grew up as brothers in New Jersey sharing a sense of humor but seemingly little else.

Gregg worked on Wall Street and received an MBA from Wharton.

Evan became an artist and independent filmmaker.

Nearly 18 years ago, they went into business together, investing $5,000 each, renting a friend's garage and doing something that seemed crazy: They started an internet business sending animated videos over phone lines.

"All of our files had to be under 100K, which is a tenth of one megabyte," said Evan. "That's smaller than your average banner ad on a website, by the way," added Gregg.

They called the business JibJab, a name Gregg came up with. "We wanted it to be two syllables so it sounded punchy and fun."