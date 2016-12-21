Hyundai removes its US CEO after failing to meet internal sales goals

Hyundai Motor America removed Chief Executive Dave Zuchowski from his position on Wednesday after failing to meet internal sales goals, CNBC confirmed.

Jerry Flannery, general counsel and an executive vice president of the U.S. division of the South Korean automaker, will serve as interim CEO, effective immediately, Automotive News first reported. Zuchowski had been CEO since January 2014, after joining the company as U.S. sales chief in 2007, according to the publication.

Although Zuchowski was removed for failing to meet internal sales goals, Hyundai's U.S. sales this year are up 2.1 percent, while the rest of the market has been basically flat.

Hyundai declined to comment to CNBC.

— Reporting by CNBC's Phil LeBeau. Written by Antonio Jose Vielma.