JetBlue downgraded on rising costs associated with expansion into new markets like Cuba

Raymond James lowered its rating on JetBlue Airways shares to market perform from outperform, predicting the airline will face a more difficult business environment in 2017.



"We are downgrading shares of JBLU ... as we believe RASM [revenue per available seat mile] pressures from capacity growth and new market expansion, in addition to cost inflation, will keep shares range bound in the near term," analyst Savanthi Syth wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. "We move to the sidelines given the near term relative headwinds and balanced risk-reward."