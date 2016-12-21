Futurist predicts 5 trends that will change the way you work in 2017

Coffee alone won't keep you competitive.

Employees are going to start taking a burgeoning class of cognitive enhancers called nootropics, or "smart drugs." These nutritional supplements don't all have the same ingredients but they reportedly increase physical and mental stamina.

Silicon Valley has been an early adopter of the bio-hacking trend. That's perhaps unsurprising, as techies were also the first to try the likes of food substitute Soylent. There's an active sub-reddit page dedicated to the topic.

Nootropics will go mainstream in 2017 because "the robots are edging us out," says Popcorn. "When you come to work you have to be enhanced, you have to be on the edge, you have to be able to work longer and harder. You have to be able to become more important to your company."

