Mark Mobius: This is how to play emerging markets in 2017

Risks may be rising across emerging markets, but there are still pockets of opportunity, Mark Mobius, executive chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group, said in a blog post.

Emerging markets have been hit by hefty outflows as the U.S. dollar surged in the wake of Donald Trump's surprise election win and the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to hike interest rates for only the second time in a decade.

But in the blog post, co-written by Stephen Dover, chief investment officer at Templeton Emerging Markets Group and Franklin Local Asset Management, Mobius pointed to sectors that may benefit from faster economic growth in emerging markets.

"Companies in the consumer-related and information technology (IT) sectors are particularly attractive," Mobius and Dover said in the post issued on Tuesday.

They added that some consumer-sector stocks offer effective exposure not just to emerging-market economic growth, but also to the burgeoning consumer class's spending growth.

Additionally, the two were positive on emerging market information technology plays.

"Although we are cautious of the recent rapid share-price advances in many of the China-based Internet stocks, we see value in the sector across emerging markets as a whole," they said.

Select commodity shares were also attractively valued, despite the recent rally in oil prices, they added.

The two also said they liked Asia's small-capitalization stocks for exposure to regional economic growth.