STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are flat after Tuesday's rally brought the Dow just 25 points shy of the 20,000 mark. We get existing home sales data later this morning.



-A Gallup poll shows U.S. economic confidence is at a new high.

-The number of younger Americans living with their parents has hit a 75-year high.