Online employment emporium CareerCast.com has 10 suggestions for job-seekers looking to relocate to cities to get the most bang for their salary buck. "Whether you're a recent college grad or someone looking for high-paying careers in metropolitan areas with a low cost of living, CareerCast's Best Places to Live and Work report is a guide to some of the best places to consider," according to the site.

CareerCast.com staff cross-referenced the salaries of the 200 careers tracked by the site's Jobs Rated report, "broken down by metropolitan area via the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics," site editors said. "We then measured average cost of living in cities that paid comparatively well in a broad range of sectors, using Payscale.com's Cost of Living Calculator, with data via the Council for Community and Economic Research."

CNBC.com shares CareerCast.com's picks of the best U.S. cities for return on salary.

Source: Careercast.com

Posted 21 December 2016