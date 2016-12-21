The secrets, hard work and skill that go into a $524 Christmas meal

From the glitz and glamour of the West End to the moneyed sophistication of Mayfair, London is home to some of the world's best restaurants and hotels.



And with the holiday season in full swing, they are pulling out all the stops to make sure that diners and guests have unforgettable experiences.

One of the city's most iconic destinations is The Ritz London. Located in one of the city's most exclusive districts, it is renowned for its plush rooms, traditional afternoon tea and fine dining.

While many of us will be tucking in to a home cooked roast turkey and all the trimmings on Christmas day, chefs at The Ritz Restaurant – which holds a prestigious Michelin star – will be working flat out to serve up several courses.

"We offer a six-course menu in The Ritz Restaurant for Christmas day lunch, as well as a four-course menu for Christmas day dinner, Boxing Day lunch and dinner, which will all be fully booked," John Williams, executive chef at The Ritz, told CNBC via email.

The six course Christmas Lunch menu at The Ritz Restaurant costs £425 ($524) and features goose liver, brill and a champagne sorbet. For their main course, diners can choose between a Norfolk Bronze Turkey or that most English of dishes, Beef Wellington. Williams described the Norfolk Bronze turkeys as being "free-range, female and not overgrown." A vegetarian option is also available.

"At The Ritz, it's about the quality of the produce that we use and matching this to the right occasion and the expectations of our clients," Williams said. "We use the finest ingredients and foods in the menus but it's also about the quality of the service," he added.