This is what British business wants from Brexit: CBI

Companies across the U.K. are confused over their future and what the country will look like once it has left the European Union, the country's largest business organization has found.

All sectors have started preparing for the upcoming Brexit negotiations, highlighting their priorities to ensure their business isn't harmed by the departure from the EU, the Confederation of the British Industry said in a report.

"Leaving the EU will be a highly complex process," Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of CBI said in a statement. "The Government will need to take a 'whole economy' approach to avoid leaving sectors behind," she added.

In its "Making a success of Brexit report," the CBI concluded that every business sector in the U.K. agrees on six principles for leaving the EU.