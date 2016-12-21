    Brexit

    This is what British business wants from Brexit: CBI

    Angel Navarrete | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    Companies across the U.K. are confused over their future and what the country will look like once it has left the European Union, the country's largest business organization has found.

    All sectors have started preparing for the upcoming Brexit negotiations, highlighting their priorities to ensure their business isn't harmed by the departure from the EU, the Confederation of the British Industry said in a report.

    "Leaving the EU will be a highly complex process," Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of CBI said in a statement. "The Government will need to take a 'whole economy' approach to avoid leaving sectors behind," she added.

    In its "Making a success of Brexit report," the CBI concluded that every business sector in the U.K. agrees on six principles for leaving the EU.



    According to the report, businesses want:

    • a barrier-free relationship with the EU.

    • a clear plan for regulation.

    • a migration system that allows them to recruit from abroad.

    • an approach that protects social and economic benefits of EU funding.

    • a focus on economic relationships.

    • a smooth process that doesn't disrupt their business in any way.


    London townhouses, london housing, UK housing, luxury townhouse
    Roland Nagy | iStock / 360 | Getty

    Looking at specific sector demands, restaurants are wondering how they will hire chefs from abroad, while airlines want agreements that will allow ensure a smooth transportation for tourists and creative industries question the future of intellectual property.

    Housing and real estate, which employs 2.1 million people in the U.K. is more concerned with regulation and investment reputation.

    "It will be important to minimize uncertainty for this sector wherever possible, so businesses have the confidence to invest," CBI said in the report.

    Regardless of their sector, U.K. businesses are demanding clarity from the government.

    "From aviation and chemicals to life sciences and agriculture, firms of all sizes will want to understand how easy it will be for them to trade in the future with the EU which remains the biggest market for British businesses. They need to know what rules they will be working by and how they can still secure access to skilled workers and labour, where shortages already exist," Fairbairn said.

    The U.K. government is planning to start Brexit negotiations in March of next year. Prime Minister Theresa May has agreed to disclose the government's plan for Brexit before triggering such negotiations.