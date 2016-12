China's works to stop the 'Airpocalypse' Friday, 4 Dec 2015 | 6:00 AM ET | 00:34

Nearly 500 hundred students at a school in China sat exams outside in the smog, the South China Morning Post reported Wednesday, citing Dahe News, an outlet local to the area.

The school in Linzhou, located in central China's Henan province, held exams outdoors on Monday after the school was closed by the authorities due to high smog levels.

Photographs circulating online show rows of pupils wearing masks while sitting their exams, with those several meters away from the camera obscured due to poor visibility.

The school's principle has been quoted as saying that he intended for the students to finish their exams, considering that the assessments had been organized in advance. The Telegraph, citing China Youth News, reported Wednesday that the principal has been suspended from duty.