Traders strategize, look for opportunities to invest in self-driving technology

The "Fast Money" traders debated how to buy into the emerging autonomous vehicle market after Honda announced its entering discussions with Alphabet's Waymo about technical collaboration in self-driving technology.

Trader Dan Nathan said that Nvidia already produces chips for entertainment systems in cars, but added the company is increasingly interested in self-driving technology.

Trader David Seaburg agreed, but said it is "very early to play these stocks for this particular partnership that's being established."

Despite all the short interest in Tesla Motors, trader Guy Adami said the stock recovers "every time they try to bury this stock below $180."

Trader Tim Seymour said that investors should actually sell Tesla because "people are acting as if Tesla's the only game in town and they're not."