Trump names Icahn as special advisor on regulation, vows to shred Obama rules

Icahn has frequently criticized Obama administration rules and told CNBC that he supported Trump's choice of Pruitt, who has battled the current president's EPA and expressed doubts about how much humans affect climate change. Icahn previously said the EPA was one of the worst-run agencies he had ever seen.

The activist investor is known for battling companies to make changes that he believes will boost their share prices. Icahn's holdings include CVR Energy, Cheniere Energy and insurance giant AIG, which could all be affected by Trump's regulatory agenda.

Icahn previously had a major stake in Apple, among other notable companies.

In a CNBC interview earlier this month, Icahn said the "most important thing" for Trump's administration to do is "absolutely change these regulatory agencies" that have overreached, pointing to the EPA.

"What's happened over the last eight years is companies are afraid to invest because they're afraid of what is going to happen if they invest ... you're afraid that they're going to come in and ruin your business," Icahn said.

However, in a CNBC interview after Trump's win in November, Icahn said he is "not against regulation," as he would not want to repeal Dodd-Frank, the post-financial crisis regulatory act that Trump has said he wants to roll back.

But he said that "you can't let the regulators start running the country."

Icahn was an early supporter of Trump's presidential bid. He donated the maximum $2,700 to Trump's campaign and gave another $200,000 to his joint fundraising committee with the Republican Party. Only $2,700 of his donation to that committee can go directly to the president-elect's campaign.