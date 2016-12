U.S. government debt prices were higher on Wednesday as investors remain undeterred from geopolitical tension as oil prices fell.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.538 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.116 percent.

On the data front, the U.S. home resales unexpectedly rose in November, reaching their highest level in nearly 10 years.