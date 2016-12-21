Wall Street points to lower open as investors eye Dow 20,000

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday as traders remained unfazed by geopolitical tensions and eyed the Dow Jones' march toward 20,000.

The blue-chips index closed about 25 points away from the historic mark on Tuesday, having come within 13 points during the session. Dow futures pointed to a 7 point drop at the open on Wednesday, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell.

On the data front, Wednesday will see existing home sales data for November released at 10 a.m. ET.

On the earnings front, Bed Bath & Beyond, Micron, Red Hat, CalAmp and Herman Miller are due to report after the bell.