Will today be the day for Dow 20K? It's only about 25 points away

German police investigating the deadly Berlin truck attack are looking for a Tunisian man after finding an ID document under the driver's seat. A suspect arrested in the immediate aftermath was released without being charged. ISIS has claimed a role. (Reuters)

The families of three men killed at Orlando's Pulse gay nightclub are suing Twitter (TWTR), Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google, and Facebook (FB) in federal court, accusing the companies of providing "material support" to the self-radicalized gunman. (Reuters)

Adam Saleh — a YouTube star with 1.6 million followers — claimed he escorted off a Delta (DAL) plane, after talking on the phone to his mother in Arabic. (The Sun)

For a third time in about a decade, a series of massive explosions destroyed a popular fireworks market outside Mexico City, killing at least 29 people and wounding dozens of others. (Reuters)

President-elect Donald Trump plans to put his pick for Commerce secretary, billionaire distressed asset investor Wilbur Ross, in charge of his get-tough trade policy. But the U.S. Trade Representative won't be merged with Commerce. (Reuters)



Oracle (ORCL) cloud services chief George Polisner employee has announced his resignation via LinkedIn, after learning Safra Catz, CEO of the software firm, joined Donald Trump's transition team. (CNBC)

President Barack Obama moved to indefinitely block drilling in vast swaths of U.S. waters by invoking a 1953 law. Trump has vowed to open more federal land to oil and natural gas production. (CNBC)

A new study shows all 50 states and the District of Columbia saw decreases — often sharp decreases — in their rates of people lacking health insurance after implementation of Obamacare. (CNBC)

Amazon's (AMZN) German warehouses are striking over pay and working conditions until Christmas Eve. Germany represents the American e-commerce giant's second-largest market behind the U.S. (Reuters)

The embattled No. 3 bank in Italy warned today that it would run out of cash at a faster pace than previously forecast, if a recapitalization process does not take place. Shares were slammed. (CNBC)

The Swiss Competition Commission fined several European and U.S. banks over four instances of interest rate cartels. The more severe penalty was almost $33 million against JPMorgan (JPM). (Reuters)

Most major U.S. banks continue to charge high overdraft fees, according to a new report, which also shows revenue from all service charges more than doubled during the last three decades. (USA Today)

Following similar GM moves, Ford (F) plans to close its Kansas City, Missouri pickup truck and van plant for a week in early January to match softening demand. (Reuters)

Research firm eMarketer has cut its forecast for smartwatches this year, indicating wearable usage in the U.S. would only grow 24.7 percent this year, versus a previous forecast of 60 percent growth. (CNBC)