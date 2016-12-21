College students may be borrowing more money than needed Wednesday, 21 Dec 2016 | 11:03 AM ET | 00:40

College undergraduates may be borrowing about $12,000 more than they need to finish their education.

That's the conclusion from an online survey by NerdWallet of 522 adults conducted in November.

And students' biggest regret is walking right by "free money" opportunities that could have helped them significantly reduce their bill, according to the survey.

