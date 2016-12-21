Higher education already costs a fortune. Tuition, fees, plus room and board during the 2016-2017 academic year averaged $45,370 at a private four-year college, according to The College Board. At an in-state four-year public school, those costs were $20,090.
Prospective students can kick off their scholarship search on the web, using sites such as fastweb.com, scholarships.com and petersons.com.
The problem is that even though high school students can start researching and applying for scholarships as early as their sophomore year, many don't, McGurran explained.
Don't forget that you can keep searching for these opportunities after enrolling in college: Scholarships are available for current college students.