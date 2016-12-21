Trader disclosure: On December 20, 2016, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BAC short calls, C, DAL, FB, FL, GLMP,, GOGO, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LYV, KORS, KORS calls, KORS puts, M, MA, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, UAL, URI, WIFI long call spreads. Her firm is long ANTM, AAPL, BAC, C, C calls, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, JPM calls, KORS, LYV, M, MOH, PLCE, SPY puts, URI, WIFI, her firm is short IWM, MDY. Karen Finerman is on the board of GrafTech International. Steve Grasso's Firm is Long: VIRT, WDR, FCX, ICE, KDUS, MAT, MJNA, NE, OLN, RIG, TAXI, TITXF, WDR, ZNGA, CUBA, HSPO, ICE, MJNA, TITXF, AGN, BIIB, REGN, SPY, GLD. Grasso is Long: BA, CC, CHK, EEM, EVGN, GDX, KBH, MJNA, MON, MU, OLN, PFE, PHM, SPY, SQ, T, TWTR. Grasso's Kids Own: EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. No Shorts.Dan Nathan is XHB long Jan put spread, XLU long Dec cal spread, XLK long Jan Put spread, XRT long Jan put spread, MCD dec/feb put calendar. Tim Seymour is long ABX, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LQD,MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VZ, XOM. short: EEM, SPY, XRT; Tim's firm is long ABX, BABA, BIDU, CBD, CLF, EEM, EWZ, F, KO, MCD, MPEL, NKE, PEP, PF, TCEHY, SAVE, SBUX, SINA, VALE, VIAB, WMT, WEN, X, YHOO, short EWG, HYG, IWM.

Mizuho Analyst Vijay Rakesh: Mizuho Securities USA Inc. and or its affiliates makes a market in the following securities: NVIDIA Corporation.