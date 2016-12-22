How to get that last minute gift delivered on time 7 Hours Ago | 01:38

Attention, last-minute shoppers: It's not too late to order those holiday gifts you've been putting off — even if you get them online.

Thursday is the final day Amazon Prime members will receive free two-day shipping on qualifying items, and get them by Christmas. In the dozens of cities that offer one-day, same-day or two-hour shipping, subscribers have until as late as 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Christmas Eve, to have their gifts delivered on time for free.

But Amazon isn't the only retailer that's still promising free on-time delivery for digital orders. Apple customers who make a purchase by 5 p.m. local time Thursday still qualify for free two-day shipping, according to Stella Service. The tech company also offers free next-day shipping of the iPhone.

Shoppers at Saks Fifth Avenue can push the limit too, and get free delivery on orders placed as late as 12 p.m. Friday. For gift-givers on a tighter budget, Target is giving shoppers until 4 p.m. Eastern on Thursday to get in orders eligible for complimentary shipping.