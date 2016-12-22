After-hours buzz: CTAS, CALM, SGYP & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

Cintas shares fell in extended trade after the company reported earnings per share that missed analyst projections. The company posted earnings of $1.13 per share on $1.30 billion in revenue. Analysts had expected Cintas to report earnings of $1.15 per share on $1.29 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

CEO Scott Farmer said in a statement, "This is our 13(th) consecutive quarter of year-over-year gross margin improvement. This, along with our industry leading organic sales growth, is a reflection of the significant opportunities that exist for us and of the great execution of our employees, whom we call partners."

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods were higher in late trading after the company reported a quarterly loss of 48 cents a share on $254 million in revenue. Analysts had expected a loss per share of 48 cents on revenue of $263 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Despite what CEO Dolph Baker described as "extremely challenging market fundamentals in the egg industry," he said the company has been able to reduce feed and farm production costs, "even with higher capital expenditures for conversion and other improvement projects."

Synergy Pharmaceutical shares gained in extended trade after the company reported positive results in clinical trials for its drug to treat patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation. CEO Gary Jacob said the company is "very pleased with these results."

Shares of Horizon Pharma gained after the company said it received notice that it will get a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its RAVICTI oral liquid, a treatment for chronic management of urea cycle disorders.