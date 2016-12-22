    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asia stocks lower; ASX down 0.5%, Kospi down 0.2%

    Toshifumi Kitamura | AFP | Getty Images

    Asian shares traded on the back foot on Friday in expected thin holiday trade with the Dow Jones index again falling short of the 20,000 mark.

    Australia's ASX 200 fell down 0.05 percent, while the New Zealand benchmark NZX 50 gained 0.367 percent.

    In South Korea, the Kospi slipped 0.16 percent.

    Japanese markets will be shut for the Emperor's birthday, while the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the New Zealand Exchange will close earlier than usual on the last business day before Christmas.

    Major U.S. indexes fell as investors digested a mixed bag of economic data. The Dow Jones industrial average down 0.12 percent at 19,918.88, the S&P 500 closed down 0.19 percent at 2,260.96 and the Nasdaq composite ended 0.44 percent lower to 5,447.42.

    In Southeast Asia, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte took aim at the country's central bank and told its governor: "I will give you a whack," Reuters reported. Duterte also accused the Anti-Money Laundering Council, which is chaired by the central bank governor Amando Tetangco, for failing to support his crackdown on drugs by tracking the flow of drug money.

    The Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas held monetary policy steady on Thursday afternoon.

    Cashin:
    Cashin: Keep your eyes on Asia   

    On the currency front, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, continued to hover at 103.08 by early Asian morning. The yen was fetching 117.48 per dollar, while the Australian dollar/U.S. dollar stood at $0.722, down from levels as high as $0.7499 last week.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.55 percent at $52.67 per barrel in Asian on Friday, while Brent futures had settled up 1.1 percent at $55.05 in the U.S. on Thursday.

    Spot gold was trading at $1,128.51 an ounce, at a near 11-month low.

