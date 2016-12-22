Asian shares traded on the back foot on Friday in expected thin holiday trade with the Dow Jones index again falling short of the 20,000 mark.

Australia's ASX 200 fell down 0.05 percent, while the New Zealand benchmark NZX 50 gained 0.367 percent.

In South Korea, the Kospi slipped 0.16 percent.

Japanese markets will be shut for the Emperor's birthday, while the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the New Zealand Exchange will close earlier than usual on the last business day before Christmas.