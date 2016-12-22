US Treasurys hold steady after data deluge

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.557 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.133 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.



On the data front Thursday, initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 21,000 to a seasonally adjusted 275,000 for the week ended Dec. 17

Durable goods orders were down 4.6 percent in November compared to 4.7 percent drop expected estimates.

Gross domestic product increased at a 3.5 percent annual rate instead of the previously reported 3.2 percent pace, the Commerce Department said.

U.S. consumer spending increased modestly in November as household incomes failed to rise for the first time in nine months, suggesting economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter.

In oil markets, Brent crude was around $55.03 a barrel on Thursday, rose 1 percent, while U.S. crude was at $52.97 a barrel, up 0.8 percent.



- Reuters contributed to this report.