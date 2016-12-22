Billionaire investor Carl Icahn shared his views on the market, China trade policy and what he wants in terms of financial and environmental regulation under a Donald Trump administration in an exclusive interview Thursday with CNBC's Scott Wapner.

Trump named Icahn as his special advisor on regulation Wednesday.

On government regulation: "I do think it's important, extremely important for this country, that this absurd regulatory environment is toned down somewhat," Icahn said.

On China trade policy: "If you have a trade war with China, by definition, I remember the days something like that would really knock the hell out of the market, but maybe if you're going to do it, you should get it over with, right? So that's a consideration, you have to just make up your mind, if that's what you're going to do, you go do it," Icahn said.

He remarked later in the interview that a potential trade war with the Asian country is a short-term risk factor for the market.

The legendary activist investor has been the general partner of Icahn Enterprises since November 1990.



He also discusses:

Dangers of ETFs



Criticism of his advisory role



Bank regulation

EPA regulation



Donald Trump's economic impact



Securities and Exchange Commission appointment

To watch the broadcast interview in its entirety, you must be a CNBC PRO subscriber.