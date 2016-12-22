Mainland state-media reacted strongly to Navarro's nomination, with the Global Times warning that it risked a full-blown conflict between the two heavyweight countries.

"China needs to face up to the reality that the Trump team maintains a hard-line attitude toward China. It must discard any illusions and make full preparations for any offensive move by the Trump government," the newspaper said in an editorial published Thursday.

The China Daily, meanwhile, warned that any moves to damage the U.S.-China relationship would result in a loss for both sides.

Commenting on Navarro's appointment, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters at a press conference that economic and trade cooperation was crucial for not only the two countries, but for global prosperity as well.

But the combination of Navarro and Wilbur Ross, Trump's pick for commerce secretary who is also hawkish on China, doesn't bode well for steady ties.

"Ross and Navarro see the U.S. as already engaged in a trade war that the U.S. is losing...They are willing to do whatever it takes to get out a losing trade war, and that means enormously risky steps," Deborah Elms, executive director at Asia Trade Institute, told CNBC on Friday.