Would you like a mattress and pillow with your movie ticket?

Too tired to go out to see a film? A movie theatre in South Korea shows that may be a bad excuse.



You can watch a movie all snuggled up on Tempur mattresses and pillows in the CJ CGV cinema located in the heart of Gangnam in Seoul, South Korea.

Pay 35 dollars and this theatre will take care of welcome drinks, cookies, a movie and comfort. That's mostly thanks to what CJ CGV says is the first global example of Tempur beds with reclining function in a movie theatre. Accessories such as coat hangers and phone chargers just make this luxurious movie-watching experience even better.

"Movie-goers in Korea are wanting more and getting more sophisticated these days so we started off with the idea of providing more than just a movie and offering more luxurious experience to our customers," says CJ CGV General Manager Kim Ji-tae.

And it's not just the movies these sophisticated cinephiles are looking to enjoy. While watching the latest blockbuster, you can get the full dining service from Cine de Chef, an upscale French -Italian restaurant located in the same building.