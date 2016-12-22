This college dropout turned a class project into a $20 million company to help kids with cancer

Zachary Quinn's project for his entrepreneurship course in college was so successful that he dropped out of college to run the business.

The class project turned start-up, Love Your Melon, became a company with a mission: It sells hats, beanies and scarves and uses some of its profits to help children with cancer.

Love Your Melon began with a "buy one, give one" model. For every hat sold, the company gave a hat to a child with cancer. But Quinn and his friend and co-founder Brian Keller sold so many hats that they had more hats to give away than there were kids with cancer in the entire country.

Now, Love Your Melon donates 50 percent of net profits to partners.

