Cramer dissects whether you need to worry about the Dow's decline   

"We don't want to come into 2017 so vulnerable that we can repeal lots of our recent gains. I don't think things are as negative as some of the retailers indicate."

The Bed Bath & Beyond pain cascaded into the retail group, and hurt everything from Wal-Mart, to Target, to Dollar General. It certainly didn't help that most analysts didn't predict this, Cramer said, with the expectation that a colder winter and the confluence of Christmas and Hanukkah would help sales.

Many investors were also shocked that Finish Line reported such hideous numbers.

Boss also flagged the issue of cross-border taxation on imports, which could impact many retailers that import billions of dollars in items.

"Not even the lower taxes so many are expecting from the Trump administration can mitigate the kind of gross margin decline on true tariff like that would accord, since it's really just a targeted tax hike on importers," Cramer said.

Members of the cloud, like Red Hat, were also hit hard on Thursday, along with food-packaging company Conagra.

Ultimately, it made sense to Cramer that after a stretch of days rallying that the market would cool off a bit.

Meanwhile, good numbers from Darden and Carnival gave him hope, though neither are based in the mall or would get hit by Trump's import taxes.