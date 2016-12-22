Cramer's lightning round: With no growth, this company must make an acquisition

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Southwestern Energy: "I like that one because I'm a believer in natural gas here because of all of its extra uses, and Cheniere 's Charif Souki was a visionary and still is."

    Gilead Sciences: "Gilead right now is a don't buy. They've got to do an acquisition, they have no growth."

    Cerner: "No, Cerner is in that kind of netherworld of medical. Right now the only one I am recommending is UnitedHealth, UNH."

    Cemex: "No, I like US Concrete, USCR. Better buy, better balance sheet."

    Bluebird Bio: "Bluebird Bio is a very good spec, but it is a spec. Remember, Celgene is the more conservative of the lot."

    GlaxoSmithKline: "GlaxoSmithKline doesn't have growth. If we are going to buy a pharmaceutical we want growth, and the one that has the most is the one that my charitable trust, actionalertsplus.com owns, which is Allergan. Brent Saunders' [CEO] and nobody wants. Wait until January when the tax loss selling is over."

    Corecivic: "We are worried about the private jails, we think they have moved up too much. We are going to stay away, but I do say that this one is a little cheaper than some of the others we have profiled."

    Ashland: "People don't like Ashland, but I like it because it's international and people are backing away from it. It's very, very shareholder friendly."

